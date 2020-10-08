Local DAR Chapter donates two flag drapes to Veterans Hospital

Linda Bagley (right), of Kenbridge, regent of the William Taylor Chapter of the DAR, presents one of two flag drapes to Dr. Kristin Windon (center), Associate Director for Patient Care Services at the Veterans Administration hospital in Richmond. Dr. Windon, who maintains homes in Richmond and in Victoria, is also a member of the William Taylor Chapter. Helping to display the drape is Anne Hamlett (left) of Victoria, chapter parliamentarian.