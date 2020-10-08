Local DAR Chapter donates two flag drapes to Veterans Hospital

 Linda Bagley (right), of Kenbridge, regent of the William Taylor Chapter of the DAR,  presents one of two flag drapes to Dr. Kristin Windon (center), Associate Director for Patient Care Services at the Veterans Administration hospital in Richmond. Dr. Windon, who maintains homes in Richmond and in Victoria, is also a member of the William Taylor Chapter.  Helping to display the drape is Anne Hamlett (left) of Victoria, chapter parliamentarian.

Honoring military veterans, current military members, and their families has always been one of the special emphasis areas of the National Society Daughter of the American Revolution.  The William Taylor Chapter of the DAR chose as one of its “Service to America Projects” the donation of two flag-like drapes to the  Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS), in Richmond.

The drapes will be used to provide a Code Honor for deceased veterans as they depart the Richmond hospital for the last time.  Employees of the hospital honor the family’s final moments at the hospital as their loved one is escorted toward the hospital exit by stretcher draped with a specially-made facsimile of the American flag. Employees line the hallway to recognize the service and final sacrifice of each veteran as they pass one last time through the halls.

Through the donations of William Taylor Chapter members, enough money was raised for not just one, but two, of these drapes that are manufactured by a company appropriately named “Final Embrace.”  The CVHCS expressed sincere gratitude to the William Taylor Chapter for their generous donation.