The Lake Country Detachment #1085 Marine Corps League is hosting the 8th Annual 5K Walk/Run to benefit their memorial scholarship fund. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Corps will be doing things a bit differently this year. They will holding a virtual run with uniformed teddy bears representing each branch of the military; the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air force, and Coast Guard.
The bears will move based on the donations received. Each dollar will move the bear that many steps forward in the race. For example, $5 would move the bear five steps. The bear with the most steps on October 24 will be declared the winner of the race. You can follow each bears progress on Marine Corps League Lake Country Detachment 1085’s Facebook page.
Pledges may be mailed to Lake Country #1085 MCL at P.O. Box 642 Bracey, Va. 23919. Please be sure to indicate which branch you are pledging to.
The Marine Corps League extends a special thank you to their loyal sponsors; the Newbern Foundation in Roanoke Rapids, NC and In Touch Therapy of South Hill.
The Lake Country Detachment #1085 welcomes members of every branch of service. They meet monthly, the first Monday of each month at the Moose Lodge in South Hill. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. meeting time. The organization is a proud supporter of a memorial scholarship, a Toys for Tots campaign, a Color Guard service, and this wonderful community. For more information contact Lynn Cisar 434-636-4438.
