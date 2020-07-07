While Lakefest may have been postponed until September, the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that Lakefest Tee Shirts have arrived!
Victoria Messick, the logo winner for the 43rd Annual Lakefest Logo Contest, picked up her tees first thing. She is displaying the coral tee. Other colors include gray, white, pool blue, key lime, pink and mint green. Youth sizes are available in both pink and mint green. Ladies V-neck tees are available in a new pink and blue color. Men's tanks come in neon coral and glacier. Ladies sleeveless are dusty rose and granite gray. Shirts are $15 for youth sizes, $20 for adult sizes and $22 for any 2XL and 3XL size shirts.
This year has been quite different, and the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce would like to say a huge thank you to the four main sponsors for pledging again this year; Lakefest would not be possible without support from sponsors. Tee shirts will be available at the Chamber office Monday-Friday from 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. at 102 Second Street; they will also be available at the Virginia Avenue Mall. The Chamber will announce another location later this week. Sizes and colors are limited so be sure to buy your shirt ASAP.
