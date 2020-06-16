Black Lives Matter protesters gathered peacefully at the Pavilion in Chase City on Saturday, June 13 at 5:00p.m. The gathering began with a prayer from Pastor Tom and a song by Jessica Duncan. Natasha Pettus, the protest organizer, states that the goal of the peaceful protest was, “to let everybody know that I am not a rioter. We are all peaceful and wanted just for everybody to come together so that even if you feel like there’s not inequality, that there is and it is a hidden thing. We need to let everybody know that it’s everywhere.”
Pastor Linda Goode echoed this sentiment; in her words, “I think the goal today was—and I think it was met—it was awareness. I think it was to get people to see a different side of it. We saw the injustice and we know the injustice, but to see the other side of it too. And the other side is that we have to step up. If we don’t use our voice, and not use it just for negative but for encouragement—if something is going on try to find a solution, suggest a solution, suggest something that can be done…I think today it accomplished—made people aware—that there is a concern. It made people aware that if you’re not part of the solution you’re part of the problem.”
Chief Jay Jordan and new Chase City Mayor, Alden Fahringer, both attended the protest and made speeches. Chief Jay Jordan thanked all the attendees for coming out in support of Natasha Pettus and proceeded into talking about what officers can do to make the community feel more at ease. Chief Jordan stated that the most important thing officers can do is to get to know the citizens of the town they work for, and establish a rapport with them.
When asked what Black Lives Matter means, Natasha Pettus replied, “Black Lives Matter, in my own words, means justice. Equality. I think everybody needs to be together as one…I think everybody should just be equal and cut out all the separating. That’s why we have a Black Lives Matter movement, because everybody wants to be equal.”
Protester Shawntell Taylor stated, “Black Lives Matter to me means…it’s more a feeling than a meaning to me… Anytime anybody says Black Lives Matter, I’m immediately hit with All Lives Matter. That type of energy is not what we need right now, because if all lives really did matter we wouldn’t have to say Black Lives Matter. We wouldn’t still be killed in the street like animals.” She continued, “Furthermore, 52 years after Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated, never in my life would I have thought that I have to do something like this. It’s just ridiculous. I grew up in Chase City and I remember my grandmother—my grandparents were from Lunenburg County—and I remember my grandmother talking about racism and how bad things were. I remember thinking ‘oh, I’m never going to have to do anything like that’ and here we are.”
On what they want to see happen as a result of the protests, Samantha Throckmorton stated, “I hope to see unity, awareness, black lives not being taken any longer for senseless reasons. The reactions that we’re seeing a lot of times especially with police is that sometimes the reaction isn’t warranted for the offense. George Floyd is a prime example of that. Unity is truly what I hope—unity and peace—is what I hope can be accomplished.”
Pastor Linda Goode similarly said, “I want respect. I want people to respect each other, respect human beings. Everybody has an opinion, and my opinion may not be what yours is, but mine is based on what I know, my experience in life, what I’ve been through. So our opinion is going to differ from yours…I think we need to realize everybody—the policemen, the firefighters, everybody, everybody on the front lines—everybody has got a family. We need to realize the policemen have a family that they go home to. They have goals and achievements that they want for their lives and their families and we ought to realize that when they put that suit on, that’s a job. The suit is a job description, that’s not who they are… You’re going to have bad people, but that doesn’t mean you have to be bad.”
