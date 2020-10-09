Business Development and realtors working together on housing issues

With the addition of new businesses such as the Microsoft Data Center in Boydton, VCU Health CMH in South Hill, and the solar farm project in Chase City, housing has become a top priority for economic developers in the county. South Hill Business Development Manager, Brentley Morris, has been working directly with local realtors such as Exit Realty and The Pointe Realty Group to develop a solution to the problem.
“There are many different projects going on here in the county. You’ve got the solar farm project, the current expansions to Microsoft bringing in new contractors, and the hospital recruiting nurses and doctors to the area. With new businesses and things like this moving in, we have hit a brick wall with housing.” According to Morris, houses in the area are selling for asking price or above due to the overwhelming amount of people moving to the area for work.
A bright light in the community is the addition of Briar Cliff apartments on Raleigh Avenue. The first unit is nearing completion and will offer about 20 brand new two bedroom, two bathroom apartments. Once the first building in the project is near full occupancy, the work on a second complex will begin. The project will bring a total of 108 apartments to the area.
Morris explained the overwhelming need for complexes like Briar Cliff. “Look at the Lofts on Franklin. Those apartments were not on the market for three months before they were full. They were renting them just as fast as they could produce them.” The Pointe Realty Group currently has a list of about 30 people waiting for a vacancy at the lofts.
Kim Smiley, Realtor/ Property Manager for the Pointe Realty Group, is working directly with businesses and manufacturers on a weekly basis to determine their needs. “We want to be able to react quickly when we predict an influx of rental home demands in the Southside area,” she explained. “Our Rental Department staff prides itself on working closely with property owners and investors to make sure that we have enough inventory to meet the rental demand while also ensuring the absolute best customer service to both our property owners and tenants.”
Brent has been meeting with private and public developers and property owners in the area to discuss building a community of spec houses or condominiums and says that the county “just can not meet the demand right now”. “We are researching options and taking meetings to explore the possibilities.”
One challenge that the community faces when considering housing development is that contractors in the area are slammed with business. This of course is amazing for the contractors but anyone hoping to build a house or remodel is looking at a twelve-month wait time before construction can begin.
“We want to take a three prong approach here. 1. Yes we want to see a subdivision where someone can build spec homes and after talking to some people, there is a very strong possibility that that may happen. 2. We also have the need for the working blue collar, white-collar approach. The younger generation is not looking for a yard to maintain. They want a nice condo or apartment that is very low maintenance. 3. We also have a retiring generation that is ready to downsize. They do not want the large yard to maintain anymore,” said Morris.
Fortunately, businesses like Microsoft, the solar farm, and the hospital, bring a sense of safety to the Mecklenburg’s economy. “These are never ending projects right now. We are so lucky to be one of those communities that struggles within the economy may not affect. It may affect some of the industries here by putting a hold on out of state distributions but as far as real estate value and housing needs, it’s almost like a safety barrier,” explained Morris.
“Towns and local governments are here to provide services. We are here to provide water, sewer, lights, police protection and fire protection and the rule of thumb has always been ‘that’s what we do’. We can’t think like that. We have to run a municipality like we would run a fortune 500 company. The taxpayers are like our shareholders so we have to consider what we are giving them in returning value.”
One misconception is that new businesses and manufacturers might consider moving there businesses here if property values never grow. Of course the cost of land would be cheaper but the question has to be asked, would the business owners or other employees consider a permanent move to Mecklenburg if their property values never increase with time?
Morris explained how Mecklenburg’s economy is booming considering the traditional economic slow downs that come with schools opening back up and even election years. “The stock market usually staggers a bit, the housing industry slows down, and everything else seems to slow down in an election year. This year has defied the odds. This is the first time that I can ever remember the economy here booming during an election year. Look around town and you see no houses for sale and realtors are screaming that they need houses. There’s just a different dynamic now. Houses are staying on the market for less than a week before they have full price offers.”
The biggest challenge that the Business Development Manager faces is continuing to recruit businesses and working with prospects without having anywhere to house their employees. “If someone comes here and wants to bring 200 new jobs to the area, where are they going to live? Some might say that the market will dictate how many houses get built but that is not exactly how it works. It’s not ‘if you build it they will come’, there needs to be a balance.” He continued, “If I recruit an industry and say ‘look how great our community is’, which it is, we have a great small town feel and people really love that, but what do I say when they ask about housing? The contractors are already a year out, handyman services are slammed, electricians and plumbers have more business than they know what to do with right now. We need to focus on finding a solution to this issue and that’s what I’ve been doing with local real estate companies. We are working together to solve this matter so that we can keep growing and bringing more businesses to this amazing community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.