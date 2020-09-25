The Clarksville Lions Volunteer at the Food Pantry

The Clarksville Lions are always proud to say “We Serve”. That is most evident despite the COVID 19 pandemic that has invaded so many communities throughout the world. Although COVID 19 has disrupted our lives, the Lions continue to step forward and serve the community.
Likewise, the pandemic has not stopped the Clarksville Food Pantry from continuing its commitment to the community as well. For many years, the Food Pantry has provided nutritious food to residents of the Clarksville area. Several times a year, the Lions work side by side the Food Pantry volunteers to carry out its mission. Most recently, the Lions volunteered at the Clarksville Food Pantry on September 2nd and September 5th. During these times, a total of 46 families or 102 individuals received food. Residents receive an assortment of canned goods, breads, cereal, desserts, and meats, all made possible through business and community contributions.
To promote a more healthful environment, eligible residents may pick up food in the parking lot area of the Clarksville Community Center every Wednesday and Saturday of each month from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon.
For those wanting to know more about the Clarksville Food Pantry or want to contribute food, please contact Robert Thaxton at rthaxton@kerrlake.com
