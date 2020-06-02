Bluestone High School 2020 Senior Awards

Bluestone High School’s 2020 Senior Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 27 in the courtyard beside the gym. The scholarships were presented as follows:
- The Kyler Lopez Memorial Scholarship was presented by Gregorio, Nicolas and Donna Lopez to recipients Cooper Carter and Charlotte Bradshaw.
- The Mecklenburg County Business Education Partnership was presented by Chris Bailey to recipients Ashlyn Knott, Annelise Bailey and Hite Jones.
- The Clarksville Puritans Scholarships part 1 were presented by Chris Bailey to recipients Cooper Carter, Alex Csorba, Jane-Clare Elliott, Ashlyn Knott, Joseph Walker, Annelise Bailey, Kellyanne Tyner, Joey Sydnor, Molly Lawson and Victoria Rowe.
- The Mecklenburg Scholarship Association Mary Roberts Pritchett Scholarship was presented by Dottie Bratton to recipient Molly Lawson.
- The Mecklenburg Scholarship Association Darlene A. Heble Scholarship was presented by Dottie Bratton to recipients Kellyanne Tyner and Joseph Walker.
- The Delegate Tommy Wright Legislative Scholarship was presented by Delegate Tommy Wright to recipient Joseph Walker.
- The Colonial Dames XVII Century Scholarship was presented by Cay Walker and Elizabeth Gielow to recipient Annelist Bailey.
- The GRASP Scholarships were presented by Jenny Spain to recipients Kayla Alexander and Molly Lawson.
- The Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative Scholarship was presented by Debbie Blue-Winn to recipient Austin Burns.
- The Mecklenburg Lioness Club Scholarship was presented by Evelyn Newcomb to recipients Victoria Rowe and Molly Lawson.
- The South Hill Junior Woman’s Club Allison C. Walker Scholarship was presented by Heather Elliott to recipient Hite Jones.
- The Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship was presented by Amanda Bowen to recipient Victoria Rowe.
- The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Scholarship was presented by Donald Hackney to recipient Hite Jones.
- The Delta Sigma Theta Scholarship was presented by Donald Hackney to recipient Hite Jones.
- The Chase City Ruritans Scholarship was presented by Donald Hackney to recipient Molly Lawson.
- The Benchmark Community Bank Scholarship was presented by Donald Hackney to recipient Victoria Rowe.
- The Mecklenburg Retired Teachers Scholarship was presented by Ruth Randolph to recipient Hite Jones.
- And the Clarksville Ruritans Scholarships part 2 were presented by Chris Bailey to recipients Derrick Rawlings and Mohamed Ghanem.
