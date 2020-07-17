It was a rough year for the rodeo circuit this year with COVID cancelling many of the scheduled events for Virginia High School Rodeo. Hunter and Tucker  Whitten finally made their way back to their sport on July 11th. The brothers had been waiting patiently to get back in the bucking chutes. Tucker Whitten pulled off a win in the mutton busting with a score of 74.  The brothers finished out their season in the Top 3 in their events. Tucker is the Virginia Reserve Grand Champion Mutton Buster. Hunter is the  Virginia Reserve Grand Champion Calf Rider for the state. The brothers will start the 2020-2021 season at Rocky Oak in Powhatan in August in their respective events. The Whitten's would like to thank their sponsors Farm Bureau of Virginia: Brian Parks, Mineral Magic, Champion Farms, TE Baugh Merchandise, Cater for You, and Triple A Farms. If you are interested in sponsoring please contact Jacob Whitten (434-738-3835).