Wood Elected to IFVA Board of Trustees

Glenn Wood of Chase City was recently elected to the Board of Trustees of the Association of Independent Funeral Homes of Virginia. Members of the association not only share a true commitment to serving families in their community, but also in being a part of the community in which they serve. IFVA members appreciate that Virginians in need of funeral services deserve special care and attention, which is best offered as a result of individualized attention by those who are part of the community the funeral home serves. That understanding evolves through a history of tradition and a history of service. Glenn is the owner and General Manager of Wood Funeral Service in Chase City.
