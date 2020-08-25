Whittles Mill in trouble with environmental agencies

Whittles Mill dam on the Meherrin River is a favorite among locals and tourist alike. Whether it serves as your preferred swimming hole, choice fishing spot, or just a peaceful getaway, Whittles Mill holds a special place in the hearts of many.
South Hill Town Manager, Kim Callis, issued a letter on August 19 asking for support for the historic landmark. “Across the United States, whenever hydropower facilities like the Whittles Mill dam are no longer used to generate electricity, it is not unusual for environmental agencies and organizations to advocate removal of the dams. Unfortunately, that is now happening with our beloved Whittles Mill dam on the Meherrin River.”
According to Callis, when facilities such as the Whittles Mill dam are no longer used to generate electricity, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission expects the dam owners to “surrender operating exemptions.” Whittles Mill stopped generating electricity in 2014 and it is very unlikely that the facility will ever be used for anything other than being a historic landmark.
The dam is a pre-Revolutionary War facility built by John Brooks after acquiring 201 acres of land in Lunenburg and Mecklenburg Counties in 1756. It is assumed that he started a two-foot tall dam using logs, rocks, and dirt. The dam was originally built to “divert water flow in the blades of an underflow vertical water wheel. As the wheel turned, it was connected through a series of wooden gears and rods to turn a grinding stone used to grind wheat and corn into flour and meal.”
Later, in 1796, Colonel William Davies purchased the mill from a group of owners and decided to move his family to his new plantation called “Mill Bank” in Mecklenburg County. In October of 1809 Colonel Davies deeded the plantation and mill to his son-in-law, Fortescue Whittle.
Mr. Whittle and his wife, Mary Anne Davies Whittle, improved the structure by raising it to ten foot high across the river and enclosing the original dam using rock instead of logs.
Under the ownership of A.W. Hankley, the dam was raised another five feet and converted to generate electricity. Descendants of Mr. Hankley sold the property to the town of South Hill in 1963.
The dam is registered as both a state and national historic site. “Whittles Mill is a scenic and tranquil treasure that is deeply loved by residents and visitors alike. People swim, fish, canoe, kayak, picnic, relax, and simply enjoy Whittles Mill everyday.”
As part of the review process, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asks “interested parties”, often including environmental agencies and groups, to submit comments regarding the dam. The Department of Wildlife Resources commented in favor of removing the dam. Agencies like these tend to “take a very focused environmental view of things,” such as aquatic life and often disregard the historical, recreational, and tourism factors.
“So the FERC and other decision makers are fully informed about the importance of Whittles Mill to our region and how it benefits the public on many levels, we are asking those who know and love Whittles Mill to submit letters that support leaving the dam in place. We are also reaching out to our legislators and others with influence to help with this effort,” said Callis.
Please contact the following organizations and explain in your own words why the Whittles Mill dam is important to you and our region, and why it should not be removed.
Ms. Kimberly D. Rose, Secretary
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
888 First St., N.E. Room IA
Washington, DC 20426
Mr. Matthew J. Strickler
Secretary of Natural Resources
P.O. Box 1475
Richmond, VA 23218
