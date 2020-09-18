After the cancellation of both the Wine Festival and Lake fest, Clarksville is looking for some celebration to look forward to. Luckily, the Annual Harvest Festival is just around the corner!
Clarksville’s Harvest Days Festival is traditionally held on the first Saturday in October; hopefully this year will not be an exception. This year’s Harvest Days Festival is scheduled for October 3 from 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m.
The Clarksville Flea Market was also affected by COVID-19, so the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has decided to merge the two events this year. Virginia Avenue will be lined with eager vendors selling seasonal crafts, antiques, collectibles and other interested specialty items. In addition to the vendors, there will be specialty shops and restaurants offering specials throughout the downtown area.
To celebrate the Autumn spirit, there will be farm animals, games and crafts for kids. The event is free for the public, so there is no admissions charge. This year’s festival will also continue into the later hours! There will be a Lake Country Cruise-in beginning at 4:00p.m. and going through to 9:00p.m.
The Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is excited to celebrate Autumn with everyone this year. If COVID precautions are still in place, there will be extra rules and regulations to follow. As we get closer to the event, check out the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber Facebook page for information and updates.
The Chamber encourages small businesses to participate—especially anyone selling baked goods, homegrown produce or other similar food vendors. Those interested in becoming vendors for the event can go to the Harvest Days Festival event tab on the Chamber of Commerce’s website to apply. The Chamber encourages sellers to apply early, as the spots are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications received by the September 21 deadline will be notified of their space number by email on September 25. Vendors must supply their own tents and tables; electricity and water will also not be provided.
Come out and enjoy the beautiful fall weather and specialties that Clarksville has to offer!
