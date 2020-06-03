Bluestone High School’s 2020 Graduation Commencement was a first of its kind in Bluestone’s sixty-five year history. The Class of 2020 has seen both ups-and-downs in the past few months due to the current pandemic. Due to social gathering restrictions and guidelines, this years graduation commencement was conducted quite differently from normal.
The commencement ceremony began at 9:00a.m. Saturday, May 30. The whole ceremony was live-streamed on the MCPSBoard Youtube page for extended family and community members to watch. The live-stream link can be found in thenewsprogress.com’s article online.
Rather than decorate and set up the stage in Bluestone’s gym, teachers and other staff decorated the main entrance of the school so that graduates could walk the stage, pose for pictures, and exit the building in fashion to keep crowds from forming.
Graduates lined the halls of the building, the same halls that they had to leave abruptly in March. Staff had previously marked the halls every six feet with blue tape so that graduates and their family knew where to stand.
The commencement started with “Pomp and Circumstance” playing over the school’s loudspeakers so that every one could hear. Principal Magie Wilkerson proceeded leading everyone through the Pledge of Allegiance before Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Glanzy M. Spain, Jr. took the stage for his speech. He congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to, “put forward to accomplish the goal you have set for yourself… work toward making your community better than before so that everyone will benefit…I challenge you, do not let this moment pass. This is your time; this will be talked about for years to come, but please, do not be part of those that wonder what is going on. Please be part of what is happening.”
Gavin Honeycutt, Chairman of the School Board, was the next to give a speech, praising the 136 graduates of the 2020 Class. Magie Wilkerson introduced the Valedictorian, Victoria Rowe, and Salutatorian, Annelise Bailey who then gave their speeches. Salutatorian Annelise Bailey captured the mood of the event, stating, “Our class has undoubtedly had the most unconventional senior year, but despite these rough times, we as students have persevered through and beaten the odds. That alone is truly something to be proud of…Take our senior year as a lesson: there is absolutely nothing, not even a global pandemic, that can stop you from achieving greatness. Do not let anything or anyone stand in your path, reach your goals and continue to pave the way for our generation.”
Paul Nichols declared the Class of 2020 graduates in his speech, differing from the norm of declaring them at the end of the ceremony; this was done in an effort to streamline the ceremony so that graduates and their families could leave the gathering once they had walked and posed for pictures in another attempt to adhere to pandemic safety guidelines.
The ceremony continued as students made their way to the stage; there were individuals on either side of the stage standing by to wipe down the stairway railing in another effort to be as cleanly and efficient as possible. Tanya Jones wore gloves as well as a mask and set the student’s diploma on a stand by the stage to cut down on anything that could be spread by touch.
Parents were guided to an area next to the live-streaming camera to take photos and video of their graduate as they walked the stage, and both graduate and their families were guided through the entrance and outside once the walk and pictures were taken.
The ceremony took up the space of an hour, and each graduate was given the chance to take their diploma, walk the stage and stand for pictures in the best way possible according the guidelines that are still in place. Some graduates even took pictures in their masks. Congratulations Bluestone Highs School Class of 2020!
The live-stream of the event can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opasFq9IDoA&feature
Photos taken by The News-Progress at the event can be found on The News-Progress's Facebook page.
