43rd annual Lakefest rescheduled for mid-September

According to a Facebook post by the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber, the 43rd annual Lakefest celebration is being rescheduled from the usual mid-July dates to mid-September this year. This comes in part due to concerns with the Coronavirus.
The Facebook post by the Chamber states, "It is with a heavy heart that the Chamber Board of Directors have all agreed that it is in the best interest of our community that we postpone the 43rd Annual Virginia Lake Festival to September 18th & 19th. Phase three starts July 1st and looking over the restrictions that the governor has cited limits the event beyond our control. We hung as long as we could hoping for the best, but we feel its best to reschedule to September where there may be less limitations. We know Lakefest is a huge economy booster for our community and this is why the decision was so hard to make. We hope everyone will understand and join us in September. It will be a grand event as we share the weekend with Lake Life Live and their rescheduled Embers concert which is being held on September 20th.
Thank you for your understanding and support
Sheila Cuykendall & the Chamber Board of Directors"
