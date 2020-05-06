The Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is “Celebrating 75 years of Sisterhood and Service.” The chapter was established May 10, 1945 under the Greek letter name of Gamma Beta Sigma with eight charter members in the Oxford and Henderson area, with the town of Oxford, NC as the nucleus. Ellain McGhee Brooks, currently an active chapter member, was one of the eight charter members. In 1958, the Greek letter name, Gamma Beta Sigma was changed to Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
From 1945 to the present, the chapter has been committed to carrying out the National Five-Point Programmatic Thrust of Economic Development, Political Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, Educational Development, and International Awareness and Involvement. In 1945, the first library project was started in Franklin County by the Sorority’s Grand Chapter for Black Youth. In addition to informative forums and teas, the chapter presented its first Jabberwock in the spring of 1948. Jabberwock is the Sorority’s scholarship pageant which has become the chapter’s major fundraiser.
By the 50’s, the chapter had become a viable force in its service communities. Scholarship awards were given to Central Children’s Home and Henderson Institute.
During the 60’s, the chapter made a sizable contribution to the National Council of Negro Women and assisted with the purchase of band uniforms for Henderson Institute and Mary Potter High School.
In the 70’s, contributions and civic awards were given to organizations, such as Operation Santa Claus at Umstead Hospital in Butner and others.
Another sizeable contribution was made to the Granville Hospital Modernization Project and funds were contributed to the Vance-Granville Community College Endowment Fund in the 80’s.
In addition to its continued donations to the Central Children’s Home, Murdoch Center, and the United Negro College Fund, the chapter sponsored a northern and southern tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities for high school juniors and seniors in the 90’s.
From 2000 to the present, the chapter has continued to be a viable force in its service areas as its members continue with the Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant, donations to the Central Children’s Home, Safe Space and others; community service awards presented at Breakfast for M’Lady; Youth Initiative Programs : Delta GEMS ( Growing and Empowering Myself Successfully), Delta Academy, and EMBODI (Empowering Males to Build Opportunities for Developing Independence) ; the Andrea Harris Social Action Award presented at the Biennial Social Action Luncheon, voter registration drives, working at polls, and many other services.
The Sorority has been counting down to May 10, 2020, the day on which it will celebrate its 75th Anniversary. Plans were underway for a grand Gala, however, due to Covid-19, the gala cannot take place. Nevertheless, the chapter’s support to its service areas of Franklin, Granville, Vance, Warren, and Mecklenburg County, Virginia is in full swing. The following organizations will receive donations to support their efforts in assisting the community during the pandemic: Franklin County, Blessings Resource Pavilion; Granville County, Area Congregations in Ministry (ACIM) ; Vance County, Area Christians Together in Service (ACTS); Warren County, Loaves and Fishes Ministry and Mecklenburg Co., Virginia, Clarksville Food Pantry.
